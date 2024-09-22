How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 3 with a free Fubo trial

Published 1:57 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 3 with a free Fubo trial

Watch your fantasy team, prop bets or just enjoy the best of the NFL this Sunday with NFL RedZone. Follow along and see every touchdown from every game during the afternoon, plus catch key drives live, watch the top highlights and find everything you need to stay on top of a busy day of football. Below you’ll find all the contests you’ll see during Sunday’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Browns (-6.5)
Total: 38.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)
Total: 35		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-1.5)
Total: 46		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Colts (-1.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Saints (-3)
Total: 49.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Titans (-3)
Total: 37.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-6)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-6)
Total: 40		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-4.5)
Total: 41.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-1)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-6.5)
Total: 43.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Lions (-3)
Total: 51.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

