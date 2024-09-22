How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 2:24 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

Today’s MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers.

How to watch all the games in MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 22

Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA)

Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA) Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)

Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) at Cincinnati Reds (76-80)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)

Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA) Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA)

Detroit Tigers (81-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA)

Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA) Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.36 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays (73-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (77-78)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA)

Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA) Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)

Atlanta Braves (84-71) at Miami Marlins (57-98)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA)

Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA) Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA)

Los Angeles Angels (62-93) at Houston Astros (85-70)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA)

Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA) Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA)

San Francisco Giants (76-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-73)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA)

Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA) Giants Starter: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA)

Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA)

Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA) Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA)

Cleveland Guardians (90-66) at St. Louis Cardinals (78-77)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA)

Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA) Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA)

Washington Nationals (69-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-76)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA)

Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA) Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA)

Seattle Mariners (80-75) at Texas Rangers (73-82)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA)

Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA) Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85 ERA)

New York Yankees (91-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-88)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA)

Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA) Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA)

Colorado Rockies (60-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA) Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (36-119) at San Diego Padres (89-66)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA)

Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA) White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) at New York Mets (86-69)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)

Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA) Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)

