How to Watch MLB Baseball on Sunday, Sept. 22: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Sunday, September 22, 2024
Today’s MLB slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Milwaukee Brewers.
Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.
Email newsletter signup
How to watch all the games in MLB today is included here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 22
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA)
Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) at Cincinnati Reds (76-80)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-4, 2.83 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Paul Skenes (10-3, 2.07 ERA)
Detroit Tigers (81-74) at Baltimore Orioles (86-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-6, 3.6 ERA)
- Tigers Starter: Casey Mize (2-6, 4.36 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (73-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (77-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- Rays Starter: Shane Baz (3-3, 3.21 ERA)
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)
Atlanta Braves (84-71) at Miami Marlins (57-98)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- Marlins Starter: Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64 ERA)
- Braves Starter: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA)
Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+
Los Angeles Angels (62-93) at Houston Astros (85-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Spencer Arrighetti (7-13, 4.68 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning (6-13, 5.21 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (76-79) at Kansas City Royals (82-73)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- Royals Starter: Seth Lugo (16-8, 3.05 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Blake Snell (4-3, 3.31 ERA)
Arizona Diamondbacks (87-68) at Milwaukee Brewers (88-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Frankie Montás (7-11, 4.5 ERA)
- Diamondbacks Starter: Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (90-66) at St. Louis Cardinals (78-77)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- Cardinals Starter: Andre Pallante (7-8, 3.87 ERA)
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams (3-10, 5.12 ERA)
Washington Nationals (69-86) at Chicago Cubs (79-76)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA)
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (80-75) at Texas Rangers (73-82)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.89 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo (8-3, 2.85 ERA)
New York Yankees (91-64) at Oakland Athletics (67-88)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes (7-8, 4.78 ERA)
- Yankees Starter: Luis Gil (14-6, 3.14 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (60-95) at Los Angeles Dodgers (92-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-2, 2.63 ERA)
- Rockies Starter: Antonio Senzatela (0-0, 6 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (36-119) at San Diego Padres (89-66)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (6-3, 3.21 ERA)
- White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (1-0, 2.25 ERA)
Minnesota Twins (81-73) at Boston Red Sox (76-78)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 5:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19 ERA)
- Twins Starter: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.3 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (92-63) at New York Mets (86-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 4.08 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler (16-6, 2.56 ERA)
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.