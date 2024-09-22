How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 22 Published 1:06 am Sunday, September 22, 2024

Otto Lopez and Michael Harris II take the field when the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at LoanDepot park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 204 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .415 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.4 runs per game (677 total).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta’s 3.53 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.216).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.84 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Holmes is looking to record his second quality start of the season.

Holmes has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this season heading into this game.

In 12 of his 23 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2024 Reds L 6-5 Away Grant Holmes Brandon Williamson 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins – Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach José Quintana 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale Luis Severino 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Charlie Morton David Peterson 9/27/2024 Royals – Home – Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home – –

