SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 5
Published 1:18 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024
With Week 5 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the SEC, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where each team stands, check our power rankings below.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs Wisconsin
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Georgia
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Texas
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
- Last Game Result: W 51-3 vs Louisiana-Monroe
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 89th
- Last Game Result: W 13-12 vs Kentucky
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 102nd
- Last Game Result: W 52-13 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Kentucky
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Missouri
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 18th
- Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
No. 6: Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 111th
- Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th
- Last Game Result: L 25-15 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Auburn
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 55th
- Last Game Result: W 34-17 vs UCLA
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: South Alabama
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 28th
- Last Game Result: W 26-20 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Arkansas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 10: South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th
- Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
No. 11: Kentucky
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 107th
- Last Game Result: W 41-6 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Florida
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
- Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Arkansas
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
- Last Game Result: W 24-14 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 14: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 21st
- Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: BYE
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: L 24-14 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: Oklahoma
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 63rd
- Last Game Result: L 45-28 vs Florida
Next Game
- Week 5 Opponent: @ Texas
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network
