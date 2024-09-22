Week 5 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 1:38 pm Sunday, September 22, 2024
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the total among Week 5’s 56 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups is Wisconsin vs. USC — for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.
Look for computer predictions and insights for that game and more in this article.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Alabama +3.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin: Alabama by 6.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Duke +2.5 vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels at Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner & Margin: Duke by 5.3 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Oklahoma by 6.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 28
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Louisville +9.5 vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Winner & Margin: Notre Dame by 5.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 28
- TV Channel: Peacock
Pick: USC -4.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans
- Projected Winner & Margin: USC by 7.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 28
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
