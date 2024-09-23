How to Watch MLB Baseball on Monday, Sept. 23: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 8:18 am Monday, September 23, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Chicago Cubs playing the Philadelphia Phillies.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 23
Chicago Cubs (80-76) at Philadelphia Phillies (92-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (78-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-13, 4.16 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck (8-10, 3.21 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (80-76) at Houston Astros (85-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez (3-3, 5.09 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (4-5, 4.74 ERA)
