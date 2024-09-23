MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 24
Published 9:12 pm Monday, September 23, 2024
Tuesday’s MLB schedule features the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
For analysis of all the important games in the MLB today, dive into our betting preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 24
Tampa Bay Rays (78-78) at Detroit Tigers (82-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays +155
- Total: 7 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 4, Rays 3
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-190) over the Rays (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.64 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-81) at Cleveland Guardians (90-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +140
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 4, Reds 3
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-165) over the Reds (+140)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (105) over the Cubs (-125)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Tanner Banks (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-145) over the Pirates (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -165
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +135
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-165) over the Nationals (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.24 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -160
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 4, Orioles 3
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-160) over the Orioles (+135)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-135) over the Red Sox (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-8, 4.49 ERA)
New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-140) over the Mets (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 5, White Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA)
Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -250
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +195
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-250) over the Marlins (+195)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +110
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 4, Mariners 3
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-135) over the Mariners (+110)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +105
- Total: 11 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-130) over the Rockies (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.9 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (77-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +115
- Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Giants (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96 ERA)
San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres -105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-115) over the Padres (-105)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.04 ERA)
