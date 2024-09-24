Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 24 Published 5:24 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Atlanta Braves (85-71) will go head to head against the New York Mets (87-69) at Truist Park on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

At -140, the Braves are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+115). Oddsmakers have listed the over/under for this matchup at 8 runs.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -140

Braves -140 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +115

Mets +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Schwellenbach is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Schwellenbach is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 206 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (682 total).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.215).

