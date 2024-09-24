Fight Flu ‘24: Claiborne Co. Health Department offering free flu shots Oct. 15 Published 9:19 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The Claiborne County Health Department will be participating in the Tennessee Department of Health’s statewide 2024 Fight Flu prevention effort. Free flu shots will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Tues., Oct. 15, 2024, at the health department, 620 Davis Drive in New Tazewell.

“Receiving an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the worst outcomes of the flu virus,” Director Garnet Southerland, Claiborne County said. “The flu vaccine is safe and effective and helps prepare your body to fight against the flu virus and prevent it from spreading.”

Anyone six months of age or older is eligible to receive a flu vaccine, and appointments are not needed at local health departments on Oct. 15th to receive a free flu vaccine.

The flu virus can move easily from one person to another and spreads through respiratory droplets in coughs and sneezes. The virus can be present on surfaces, such as doorknobs and countertops, and tissue paper for up to two days.

Pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the highest risk of getting the flu and facing its severe complications. Flu symptoms can include mild to severe cough, fatigue, fever, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, and stuffy or runny noses. Precautions to prevent the spread of the flu virus include proper handwashing with soap and water, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the bend of an elbow, and staying home if you are sick.

More information is available on TDH’s Fight Flu webpage. For additional information about taking precautions against respiratory viral illnesses, like the flu, visit The TDH webpage at tn.gov/health/rvi.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health, tn.gov/health, is to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.