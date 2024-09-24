How to Watch MLB Baseball on Tuesday, Sept. 24: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times
Published 2:24 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024
The MLB schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the San Diego Padres taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
You can find info on live coverage of today’s MLB action right here.
How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Sept. 24
Tampa Bay Rays (78-78) at Detroit Tigers (82-74)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-6, 3.64 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-81) at Cleveland Guardians (90-67)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee (11-8, 3.56 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (80-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Tanner Banks (2-2, 3.78 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele (5-5, 3.03 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (89-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-83)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-8, 4.15 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (8-6, 3.05 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (82-74) at Washington Nationals (69-87)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.24 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (86-70) at New York Yankees (92-64)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-4, 2.37 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (79-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-84)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Bowden Francis (8-5, 3.47 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (14-8, 4.49 ERA)
New York Mets (87-69) at Atlanta Braves (85-71)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7, 3.61 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-6, 3.79 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-93) at Chicago White Sox (36-120)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.61 ERA)
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.56 ERA)
Miami Marlins (57-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-75)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-7, 3.84 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (3-6, 3.94 ERA)
Seattle Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (79-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-96)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.73 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 0.9 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-9, 4.66 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb (12-10, 3.58 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.3 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96 ERA)
San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)
How to Watch This Game
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- When: 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-4, 3.39 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Michael King (12-9, 3.04 ERA)
