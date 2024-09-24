How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 24 Published 7:07 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Pete Alonso and Michael Harris II will hit the field when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream:

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 206 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .416 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 682 (4.4 per game).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 23 mark in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.53 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff paces the majors.

The Braves have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.215).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Schwellenbach (7-7 with a 3.61 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Schwellenbach is aiming to claim his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Schwellenbach is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In two of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2024 Reds W 7-1 Away Spencer Schwellenbach Jakob Junis 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans

