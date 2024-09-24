How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 24
Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024
The WNBA playoff lineup today, including the Seattle Storm against the Las Vegas Aces — one of two matchups — looks very interesting.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
