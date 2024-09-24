How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 24 Published 2:48 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

The WNBA playoff lineup today, including the Seattle Storm against the Las Vegas Aces — one of two matchups — looks very interesting.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

