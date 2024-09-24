Lady Panthers blank Gatlinburg-Pittman 3-0

Published 9:22 am Tuesday, September 24, 2024

By Staff Reports

The Cumberland Gap girl’s soccer team hosted Gatlinburg-Pittman Thursday night in a match which saw three different Lady Panthers finding the back of the net. Kayden Ramsey and Izzy Helton each scored one goal in the first half while Katie Lawson nabbed CG’s final goal in the second half on a free kick. With credit to the Gap defense, what few Highlander attempts were made at the goal were easily saved by Jenna Yonts.

