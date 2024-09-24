MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 25
Published 9:12 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024
The MLB slate today, which includes the San Diego Padres squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, is sure to please.
Looking for an edge in the MLB? We dissect the betting odds for all the big games today below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 25
Seattle Mariners (81-77) at Houston Astros (86-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Mariners +110
- Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Mariners 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-135) over the Mariners (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Astros Starter: Yusei Kikuchi (9-9, 4.19 ERA)
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby (13-11, 3.6 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (81-77) at Philadelphia Phillies (93-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Cubs +155
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Cubs 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-190) over the Cubs (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.25 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad (7-5, 3.34 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-82) at Cleveland Guardians (91-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +125
- Total: 8.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-150) over the Reds (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.63 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Jakob Junis (4-0, 2.61 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (90-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (73-84)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -150
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Pirates 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (-150) over the Pirates (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz (6-6, 3.43 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.69 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (78-79) at Detroit Tigers (83-74)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -125 to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers (-115) over the Rays (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (6-6, 4.86 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell (8-9, 3.56 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (83-74) at Washington Nationals (69-88)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Royals -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals -105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Royals 6, Nationals 5
- Moneyline Pick: Royals (-115) over the Nationals (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: DJ Herz (4-8, 4.3 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 3.43 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (87-70) at New York Yankees (92-65)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-145) over the Orioles (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr. (9-10, 3.77 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.53 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (80-78) at Toronto Blue Jays (73-85)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +120
- Total: 8 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays (-145) over the Red Sox (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman (13-11, 3.91 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Richard Fitts (0-0, 0 ERA)
New York Mets (87-70) at Atlanta Braves (86-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-190) over the Mets (+155)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
Los Angeles Angels (63-94) at Chicago White Sox (37-120)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels -120
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +100
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 6, White Sox 5
- Moneyline Pick: Angels (-120) over the White Sox (+100)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Davis Martin (0-5, 4.27 ERA)
- Angels Starter: José Suarez (1-2, 6.08 ERA)
Miami Marlins (58-99) at Minnesota Twins (81-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +165
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-200) over the Marlins (+165)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera (4-8, 5.12 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (80-77) at Colorado Rockies (60-97)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -135
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +110
- Total: 10 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Cardinals 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cardinals (-135) over the Rockies (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 10 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber (5-11, 4.67 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Erick Fedde (8-9, 3.38 ERA)
Texas Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +100
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 4, Rangers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (100) over the Rangers (-120)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
- Athletics Starter: Brady Basso (1-0, 2.33 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford (6-3, 3.59 ERA)
San Francisco Giants (78-79) at Arizona Diamondbacks (87-70)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -225
- Moneyline Underdog: Giants +185
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-225) over the Giants (+185)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (13-6, 3.74 ERA)
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (1-4, 5.88 ERA)
San Diego Padres (90-66) at Los Angeles Dodgers (93-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +120
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Padres (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.1 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Dylan Cease (14-11, 3.42 ERA)
