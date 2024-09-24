NFL Week 4 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2024

There are 16 games on the NFL’s Week 4 schedule, with the Chargers (+8) among the best bets against the spread, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, see below.

Best Week 4 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

CLE-LV | NO-ATL | TEN-MIA | PIT-IND | PHI-TB

Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 6.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Raiders by 6.3 points Spread: Raiders -1

Raiders -1 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Saints +1.5 vs. Falcons

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Saints by 0.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Saints by 0.4 points Spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Dolphins +1.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Dolphins by 5.0 points Spread: Titans -1.5

Titans -1.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 30

Sept. 30 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Steelers -2 vs. Colts

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 4.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Steelers by 4.5 points Spread: Steelers -2

Steelers -2 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers +2.5 vs. Eagles

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 2.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 2.5 points Spread: Eagles -2.5

Eagles -2.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Week 4 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Over 46.5 – Bills vs. Ravens

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 51.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

51.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 39 – Chiefs vs. Chargers

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Total: 38.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

38.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 43.5 – Vikings vs. Packers

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers Projected Total: 41.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

41.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 42.5 – Saints vs. Falcons

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Projected Total: 42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

42.8 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 40 – Steelers vs. Colts

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts Projected Total: 32.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

32.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 29

Sept. 29 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

