Braves vs. Mets: Betting Preview for Sept. 25 Published 5:24 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Atlanta Braves (86-71) will match up with the New York Mets (87-70) at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

Bookmakers have listed the Braves (-190) as moneyline favorites versus the Mets (+155). The total for this matchup has been set at 7.5.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +155

Mets +155 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Sale is looking to secure his 19th quality start of the season.

Sale will look to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 208 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .417 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (687 total runs).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.211).

