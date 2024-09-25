Bulldogs fall at Cosby, 39-7 Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Claiborne High School football team loaded the buses and traveled to Cosby High on Friday night. Cosby got the ball to start the game, and the Claiborne defense played well until the 9:50 mark. Cosby scored and put the extra point through the uprights, 7-0. Claiborne moved the ball on their initial drive of the game but had to punt. Cosby then found the endzone at the 3:18 mark of the first quarter and after a successful point after led 14-0.

Claiborne’s second possession was aided by a facemask penalty against Cosby, and they were still driving when the quarter ended, 14-0. Starting the second quarter, the drive continued when Isaac Daniels and Kaden Lovin hooked up through the air; unfortunately, Daniels was later sacked, and the Bulldogs were forced to punt. Cosby ended their third possession with another score and the point after try was true making the score 21-0. Lovin took the ensuing kickoff and ran down into Eagles territory. A penalty against Claiborne got them behind the sticks and after an incomplete pass on fourth down, the Eagles had the ball with a turnover on downs.

The Bulldogs defense forced the Eagles to punt and on the next Bulldogs possession, the combo of Daniels to Lovin struck again but the Cosby defense forced a punt. They took the ball and scored again before the end of the first half and increased their advantage to 27-0.

After the halftime break, Cosby scored once during the third making the score 33-0. Hampton was threatening another score to start the final quarter. After another quick first down the Eagles found paydirt but missed the point after, 39-0.

Claiborne even tried a reverse on their next possession but that was covered well. The offense continued to battle and completed a pass to Kristopher Ford into Eagles territory. A play later, Lovin took it down to the four and then found the endzone at the 5:53 mark. The point after was good by Roark and the score was 39-7.

Claiborne tried the onside kick, but Cosby fell on it giving them great field position. A few plays later, Ford picked off a Cosby pass and sent his offense back out on the field. Lovin continued his work rushing the ball and Corbin Whitaker found a Daniels pass that set up the Bulldogs near the endzone; however, time would run out and the final score was 39-7.

Claiborne (2-3) has an open date this Friday and will return to action on October 4 at Chuckey-Doak.