Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley has a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Is Ridley’s game against the Dolphins this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy numbers.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

With 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game) in 2024, Ridley ranks 93rd overall in the league and 23rd at his position.

In his previous game (last week versus the Green Bay Packers), Ridley finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards.

