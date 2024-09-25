Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Tennessee Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo will match up with the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Miami Dolphins (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Dolphins this week, should Okonkwo be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 2.7

2.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Okonkwo has 10.6 fantasy points (3.5 per game) — 15th at his position, 202nd in the NFL.

Looking at his previous game, last week against the Green Bay Packers, Okonkwo posted a stat line of: two catches, 15 yards. He ended up with 1.5 fantasy points.

