DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wideout DeAndre Hopkins faces a matchup against the 12th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Hopkins worth inserting into your starting lineup? For analysis on his tilt versus the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.8 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.9 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 19.3 7 6 73 1

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Stats

Hopkins is 57th at his position, and 162nd overall in the league, with 15 fantasy points (five per game).

In his most recent game (last week against the Green Bay Packers), Hopkins finished with 13.3 fantasy points — six receptions, 73 yards and one touchdown.

