How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 25 Published 7:10 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024

The New York Mets will look to Francisco Alvarez for continued success at the plate when they square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the second game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.

Atlanta is 10th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Braves’ .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 687 (4.4 per game).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Chris Sale (18-3) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and 225 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Sale is looking to collect his 19th quality start of the year.

Sale will try to continue a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In six of his 29 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/25/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson 9/26/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.