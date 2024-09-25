How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 25
Published 2:48 am Wednesday, September 25, 2024
On a Wednesday WNBA playoff schedule that includes two compelling contests, the Indiana Fever versus the Connecticut Sun is one game in particular to catch.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games
Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
