NFL Week 4 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 10:27 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024
The Week 4 NFL schedule features top teams in action. Among those games is the Tennessee Titans taking on the Miami Dolphins.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Week 4 of the NFL here. Check out the piece below.
How to Watch Week 4 NFL Games
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Soldier Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Broncos at New York Jets
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Levi’s Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
