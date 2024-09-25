Panthers struggle on road against Hampton Published 3:10 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Panthers made the long trip to Hampton last Friday to do battle with the Bulldogs. Cumberland Gap spotted the Bulldogs 16 points very early during the opening quarter and the defense struggled to find the football. The game all but got away from the improving Panthers’ team as the Bulldogs placed 38 points on the board during that opening quarter of play. Cumberland Gap struggled on offense during the first quarter as well. They moved the ball but never found the endzone.

During the second quarter, Tate Murphy found Hunter Gibson for the score but there was a fumble on the conversion try making the score 46-6. Cumberland Gap recovered the ensuing kickoff, but the half ended 46-6.

Hampton scored only once during the third quarter, but Cumberland Gap wasn’t able to find paydirt at all; however, they did during the fourth. Murphy hit Gabriel Daniels for the score and after the conversion, Cumberland Gap was down 52-14. The Hampton Bulldogs added a score late on a 55-yard run and the game ended 60-14.

The Panthers will visit Twin Springs, Virginia, this Friday.