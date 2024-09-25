SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5
Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 5? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Kentucky vs. Ole Miss matchup, and picking South Alabama (+22.5) over LSU on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.
Best Week 5 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: South Alabama +22.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 12.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Pick: Alabama +1.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 6.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Kentucky +17.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 12.9 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 6.8 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Texas A&M -4 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 6.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 5 SEC Total Bets
Under 52.5 – Kentucky vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 45.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 62.5 – Mississippi State vs. Texas
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns
- Projected Total: 57.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 65.5 – South Alabama vs. LSU
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers
- Projected Total: 61 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Under 48.5 – Georgia vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- TV Channel: ABC
Under 52.5 – Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 51.2 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 5 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|4-0 (0-0 SEC)
|47.5 / 5.5
|511.3 / 211.8
|Tennessee
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|54.0 / 7.0
|565.8 / 176.0
|Ole Miss
|4-0 (0-0 SEC)
|55.0 / 5.5
|671.0 / 239.3
|Missouri
|4-0 (1-0 SEC)
|36.5 / 12.0
|472.3 / 219.0
|Alabama
|3-0 (0-0 SEC)
|49.0 / 8.7
|466.7 / 248.0
|Georgia
|3-0 (1-0 SEC)
|31.7 / 6.0
|402.3 / 202.0
|Arkansas
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|40.5 / 20.0
|524.0 / 325.0
|Oklahoma
|3-1 (0-1 SEC)
|29.0 / 14.8
|299.5 / 284.8
|South Carolina
|3-1 (1-1 SEC)
|34.3 / 17.0
|371.8 / 264.8
|LSU
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|33.5 / 24.5
|417.5 / 358.8
|Texas A&M
|3-1 (1-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 18.3
|417.8 / 318.8
|Florida
|2-2 (1-1 SEC)
|31.8 / 27.3
|424.3 / 425.5
|Auburn
|2-2 (0-1 SEC)
|36.5 / 16.8
|462.0 / 338.5
|Vanderbilt
|2-2 (0-1 SEC)
|37.0 / 23.3
|354.3 / 334.0
|Kentucky
|2-2 (0-2 SEC)
|22.5 / 12.5
|318.0 / 217.0
|Mississippi State
|1-3 (0-1 SEC)
|31.0 / 30.8
|401.8 / 416.8
