SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 5 Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Trying to find information on the best bets in SEC action in Week 5? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Kentucky vs. Ole Miss matchup, and picking South Alabama (+22.5) over LSU on the spread. You can see more stats and insights on those college football games, and other potential options to use in a parlay, by scrolling down.

Best Week 5 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: South Alabama +22.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers

South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: LSU by 12.3 points

LSU by 12.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Pick: Alabama +1.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 6.1 points

Alabama by 6.1 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Kentucky +17.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels

Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 12.9 points

Ole Miss by 12.9 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Oklahoma -2.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Oklahoma by 6.8 points

Oklahoma by 6.8 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Pick: Texas A&M -4 vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas A&M by 6.7 points

Texas A&M by 6.7 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Best Week 5 SEC Total Bets

Under 52.5 – Kentucky vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels

Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 45.2 points

45.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 62.5 – Mississippi State vs. Texas

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 57.2 points

57.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 4:15 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Under 65.5 – South Alabama vs. LSU

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers

South Alabama Jaguars at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 61 points

61 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Under 48.5 – Georgia vs. Alabama

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Under 52.5 – Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Texas A&M Aggies Projected Total: 51.2 points

51.2 points Date/Time: Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET

Sept. 28 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Week 5 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 4-0 (0-0 SEC) 47.5 / 5.5 511.3 / 211.8 Tennessee 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 54.0 / 7.0 565.8 / 176.0 Ole Miss 4-0 (0-0 SEC) 55.0 / 5.5 671.0 / 239.3 Missouri 4-0 (1-0 SEC) 36.5 / 12.0 472.3 / 219.0 Alabama 3-0 (0-0 SEC) 49.0 / 8.7 466.7 / 248.0 Georgia 3-0 (1-0 SEC) 31.7 / 6.0 402.3 / 202.0 Arkansas 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 40.5 / 20.0 524.0 / 325.0 Oklahoma 3-1 (0-1 SEC) 29.0 / 14.8 299.5 / 284.8 South Carolina 3-1 (1-1 SEC) 34.3 / 17.0 371.8 / 264.8 LSU 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 33.5 / 24.5 417.5 / 358.8 Texas A&M 3-1 (1-0 SEC) 31.0 / 18.3 417.8 / 318.8 Florida 2-2 (1-1 SEC) 31.8 / 27.3 424.3 / 425.5 Auburn 2-2 (0-1 SEC) 36.5 / 16.8 462.0 / 338.5 Vanderbilt 2-2 (0-1 SEC) 37.0 / 23.3 354.3 / 334.0 Kentucky 2-2 (0-2 SEC) 22.5 / 12.5 318.0 / 217.0 Mississippi State 1-3 (0-1 SEC) 31.0 / 30.8 401.8 / 416.8

