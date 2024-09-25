Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:46 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wideout Treylon Burks has a matchup against the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (182.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Burks worth starting? For a breakdown of his matchup against the Dolphins, we’ve got you covered.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 1.3

1.3 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

Burks is 132nd at his position, and 358th overall in the NFL, with 1.2 fantasy points (0.4 per game).

In his last game (last week against the Green Bay Packers), Burks finished with 0.9 fantasy points — one reception, nine yards.

