Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), wideout Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the Miami Dolphins, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (182.7 yards allowed per game).

With his upcoming matchup versus the Dolphins this week, should Boyd be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the numbers and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Boyd has 7.7 fantasy points (2.6 per game) — 82nd at his position, 234th in the NFL.

Looking at his most recent game, last week versus the Green Bay Packers, Boyd put up a stat line of: three catches, 33 yards. He ended up with 3.3 fantasy points.

