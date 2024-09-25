Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 4 vs. the Dolphins Published 9:47 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2024

In Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), quarterback Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 12th-ranked pass defense in the league (182.7 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming tilt against the Dolphins this week, should Levis be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Game Day & Time: September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

September 30, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

With 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game), Levis is 28th at his position and 67th in the league.

Looking at his most recent game, Levis put up a stat line of: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. That resulted in 13.6 fantasy points.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!