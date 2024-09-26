LMU Will Celebrate Homecoming October 10-12 Published 1:38 am Thursday, September 26, 2024

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) is set to celebrate Homecoming 2024 on the main campus in Harrogate October 10–12. This year’s events offer a variety of opportunities for alumni to reconnect including presidential meet-and-greet, dedication ceremonies at the DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center, and annual favorites like the Dan Burns Memorial Golf Tournament, Railsplitter 5k, Alumni Awards and Halls of Fame Induction Ceremony, Gather in the Gap, and much more.

The festivities kick off Thursday, October 10, with the Alumni & Friends Dan Burns Memorial Golf Tournament at 8:30 a.m. at Woodlake Lodge, Golf, and Country Club, supporting the Dan Burns Memorial Scholarship. Later, attendees can tour the LMU Golf Practice Facility at 3 p.m. for a fun-filled open house, including competitions and the chance to meet the golf team. At the same time, the new School of Business VR Lab in the Business-Education Building will be officially dedicated, showcasing LMU’s commitment to innovation.

At 4:30 p.m. in Tex Turner Arena’s Turner Room, stop by and speak with McConnell. For the more active participants, the Railsplitter 5K Homecoming Run/Walk will take place at 6 p.m., followed by the much-anticipated Tip Off in Tex basketball event at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 11, begins with a Barn Dedication at the DeBusk Veterinary Teaching Center (DVTC) at 10 a.m., followed by tours of the DVTC and a dedication ceremony for a new building on the campus. Alumni are invited to connect at the All Alumni Snack & Chat from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Alumni Center, while former Sullivan Award recipients can give back to the local community in the Sullivan Alumni Service Project at 2 p.m.

Alumni from the Alpha and Delta organizations are welcome to attend the Alpha/Delta Social at 4 p.m. at LMU Park. The day concludes with the 50-Year Reunion Class of 1974 Mixer and the Caylor School of Nursing 50 Year Gala from 5-7 p.m. at the College of Veterinary Medicine building on the main campus.

The Saturday, October 12, schedule is packed with events, beginning with the Breakfast with the President at the LMU Convention Center in Cumberland Gap at 8 a.m. The day continues with the Athletes Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Tex Turner Arena at 10 a.m., and the All-Alumni Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the LMU Social House (dining hall).

Homecoming attendees won’t want to miss the Homecoming Parade in Cumberland Gap at 6 p.m. followed by the 1984 Class Reunion and Gather in the Gap at Angelo’s.

To see a complete schedule or register visit: https://alumni.lmunet.edu/Homecoming

For more information and to register for events, please contact Sheliah Cosby at (423) 869-6353 or sheliah.cosby@lmunet.edu.