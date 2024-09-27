Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 27 Published 5:31 am Friday, September 27, 2024

Atlanta Braves (86-71) will go head to head against the Kansas City Royals (85-74) at Truist Park on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

Oddsmakers have listed the Braves (-190) as moneyline favorites against the Royals (+155). The total for this contest has been listed at 7.5.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -190

Braves -190 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +155

Royals +155 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Fried is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this game.

Fried is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in MLB play with 208 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 10th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Braves’ .244 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (687 total).

The Braves’ .309 on-base percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 average in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.52).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.211).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.