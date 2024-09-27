Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars on October 10
Published 5:39 am Friday, September 27, 2024
The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars hit the ice at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Predators vs. Stars Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, October 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-118)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|82
|48
|46
|94
|Roman Josi
|82
|23
|62
|85
|Steven Stamkos
|79
|40
|41
|81
|Gustav Nyquist
|81
|23
|52
|75
|Jonathan Marchessault
|82
|42
|27
|69
|Stars Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jason Robertson
|82
|29
|51
|80
|Roope Hintz
|80
|30
|35
|65
|Wyatt Johnston
|82
|32
|33
|65
|Matt Duchene
|80
|25
|40
|65
|Jamie Benn
|82
|21
|39
|60
Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)
- The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.
- The Predators had the league’s 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.56%).
- With 294 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Stars had the NHL’s third-best offense.
- Dallas had one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.
- The Stars had the NHL’s sixth-best power-play percentage (24.17%).
