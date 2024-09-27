Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars on October 10 Published 5:39 am Friday, September 27, 2024

The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars hit the ice at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Predators vs. Stars Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 10

Thursday, October 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-118)

Predators (-118) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch (2023-24 Stats)

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 82 48 46 94 Roman Josi 82 23 62 85 Steven Stamkos 79 40 41 81 Gustav Nyquist 81 23 52 75 Jonathan Marchessault 82 42 27 69 Stars Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Jason Robertson 82 29 51 80 Roope Hintz 80 30 35 65 Wyatt Johnston 82 32 33 65 Matt Duchene 80 25 40 65 Jamie Benn 82 21 39 60

Stars vs. Predators Stat Comparison (2023-24 Stats)

The Predators’ 266 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Nashville gave up 248 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The Predators had the league’s 16th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.56%).

With 294 goals (3.6 per game) last season, the Stars had the NHL’s third-best offense.

Dallas had one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 232 total goals (2.8 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Stars had the NHL’s sixth-best power-play percentage (24.17%).

