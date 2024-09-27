How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 27 Published 7:16 am Friday, September 27, 2024

Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Email newsletter signup

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 208 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .417.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 687 (4.4 per game).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.52 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.211).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Fried is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Fried will try to build upon a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2024 Reds W 15-3 Away Chris Sale Julian Aguiar 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals – Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Grant Holmes Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.