How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 27
Published 7:16 am Friday, September 27, 2024
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Friday at Truist Park against Max Fried, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- Date: Friday, September 27, 2024
- Time: 7:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Email newsletter signup
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 208 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks 10th in baseball, slugging .417.
- The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 687 (4.4 per game).
- The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.
- The Braves’ nine strikeouts per game rank 20th in the majors.
- Atlanta’s 3.52 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.211).
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Fried makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season. He is 10-10 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Fried is looking to claim his third quality start in a row in this matchup.
- Fried will try to build upon a 10-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2024
|Reds
|W 15-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Julian Aguiar
|9/20/2024
|Marlins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Valente Bellozo
|9/21/2024
|Marlins
|W 6-2
|Away
|Max Fried
|Adam Oller
|9/22/2024
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Away
|Grant Holmes
|Darren McCaughan
|9/24/2024
|Mets
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Luis Severino
|9/27/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brady Singer
|9/28/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Grant Holmes
|Seth Lugo
|9/29/2024
|Royals
|–
|Home
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Cole Ragans
|9/30/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Max Fried
|Sean Manaea
|9/30/2024
|Mets
|–
|Home
|Chris Sale
|David Peterson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.