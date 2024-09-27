Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 4 Published 10:51 pm Friday, September 27, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-3) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is just a 1.5-point favorite in the contest. The game’s total has been listed at 36.5 points.

Before the Titans meet the Dolphins, here are their betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Miami Game Info

When: Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, September 30, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Tennessee is winless against the spread this year.

The Titans have no wins ATS (0-2) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One of Tennessee’s three games has hit the over.

Miami has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dolphins are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this year.

Each of Miami’s three games with a set total this season has finished under the over/under.

