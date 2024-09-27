Winds and rain from Helene cause issues in Claiborne County Published 10:28 am Friday, September 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The remnants of hurricane Helene arrived in the Claiborne area Friday morning bringing high winds and heavy rains.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks put out a message on Facebook to warn citizens to use caution when driving as high winds have the possibility of downing trees and power lines and the rain can cause flooding and flash flooding in low lying areas. The county is under a high wind advisory until 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Citizens, due to high winds causing temporary outages, the Claiborne County Courthouse is unable to maintain phones, internet and power. Effective immediately all county offices are closed until Monday, September 30,” Brooks posted at around 10 a.m. on Friday. “Please keep all of our emergency services, sheriff’s deputies, city police, fire and county road crews, and especially all the linemen from PVEC in your thoughts and prayers as they work to keep our roadways safe and open and our power on.”

Email newsletter signup

The Claiborne County 911 Facebook page started posting reports of weather related issues as they came in Friday morning.

“Due to the changing weather conditions, we will start posting downed trees, lines and flooded roads as they start coming into the 911 dispatch center. We encourage you if you know a location or a weather related issue in Claiborne County that hasn’t been already posted on the page, that you add it to the post we have created ‘Weather related Issues.’. Then check it frequently for updates,” their post read. “Please remember if you have an emergency that you dial 911, for non emergency related calls please call the non emergency dispatch number at 423-626-1911. We do not monitor this page for emergencies.Please refrain from calling dispatch and asking for road and weather updates, we will not be able to provide those to you..As always…STAY HOME if possible and stay safe!”

Weather related issues reported on their page:

Tree- Rigsby side of Bacchus Rd completely blocked

Tree and power line- Norris Dr

Tree- Fords Chapel/Neely Lane completely blocked

Tree- 2700 block Cave Springs rd completely blocked

Tree and power line- Harmon Rd/ Forrest Hill Dr completely blocked

Tree- Fords Chapel

Wendy’s Red Light out, be cautious

Tree- 1200 Little Creek Rd

Tree and live power line- Old Ferguson/Cave Springs

Tree- 2000 Block Snodgrass Rd

Tree- 5700 Block Hopewell Rd

Tree and power line- 3300 Block Lone Mtn

Tree- Ball Creek/Walnut

Tree and power line- Burke Rd/Cloud Rd

Tree- Ferguson Ridge Rd

Tree and power line- State Hwy 33/Davidson Rd

Tree- Lewis Dr/Neta Munsey Dr

Tree and power line- Whitaker Lane