Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Dolphins Monday Night Football Game – Week 4 Published 11:37 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

Best bets are available as the Tennessee Titans (0-3) enter a matchup against the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Monday, September 30, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

Titans vs. Dolphins Matchup Info

Game Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Monday, September 30, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN



Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Dolphins to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.1) is 2.6 points further in their direction.

The Dolphins have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 57.4%.

The Dolphins have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Miami has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Titans have lost both games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Tennessee has been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Dolphins (-2.5)

Dolphins (-2.5) The Dolphins have not won a game against the spread this season (0-3-0).

Miami is winless against the spread when it is 2.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The Titans are winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).

Tennessee has yet to cover the spread (0-2) when it is at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (37)

Over (37) These teams average a combined 27 points per game, 10 fewer points than the over/under of 37 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 13 more points per game (50) than this matchup’s total of 37 points.

None of the Dolphins’ three games with a set total this season have gone over the point total.

One of the Titans’ three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

