Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 28 Published 5:32 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

Atlanta Braves (87-71) will play the Kansas City Royals (85-75) at Truist Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves, at -150, are the favorites in this contest, while the Royals are underdogs at +125. This matchup’s total has been listed at 7.5. You can get -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -150

Braves -150 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +125

Royals +125 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez makes the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 10 against the Washington Nationals, when he went one scoreless inning while giving up one hit.

Lopez has 13 quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to pick up his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 24 appearances this season.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in MLB play with 209 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta’s .416 slugging percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

The Braves rank 14th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta ranks 16th in runs scored with 690 (4.4 per game).

The Braves are 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

Atlanta’s pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.207).

