How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 28 Published 7:10 am Saturday, September 28, 2024

The Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals meet on Saturday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Michael Harris II and Bobby Witt Jr. have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Saturday, September 28, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth in baseball with 209 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Atlanta is 10th in baseball with a .416 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (690 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

Atlanta’s 3.50 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.207).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Reynaldo Lopez gets the start for the Braves, his 25th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 2.03 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the righty tossed one scoreless inning against the Washington Nationals while surrendering one hit.

Lopez is trying to pick up his 14th quality start of the year.

Lopez has put together 20 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in eight of his 24 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2024 Marlins L 4-3 Away Charlie Morton Valente Bellozo 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals – Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Spencer Schwellenbach Cole Ragans 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

