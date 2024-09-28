How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Sept. 29

Published 10:58 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

On a Sunday WNBA playoff slate that features two exciting matchups, the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty is one game in particular to watch.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Barclays Center
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue:
  • Location: ,

