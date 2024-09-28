MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 29
Published 9:13 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024
Today’s MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the New York Mets squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Check out our betting preview for the MLB’s action today.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 29
Pittsburgh Pirates (76-85) at New York Yankees (93-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -200
- Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +165
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 4, Pirates 3
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-200) over the Pirates (+165)
- Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA)
- Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-9, 4.26 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (82-79) at San Francisco Giants (80-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants -125
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 5, Cardinals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.4 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (80-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -115
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Red Sox 6, Rays 5
- Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-105) over the Rays (-115)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Red Sox Starter: Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-7, 3.64 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (94-67) at Washington Nationals (71-90)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145
- Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-175) over the Nationals (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA)
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA)
Miami Marlins (61-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-87)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Marlins ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 3.81 ERA)
Texas Rangers (76-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-97)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Angels
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Angels 5, Rangers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the Rangers ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)
San Diego Padres (93-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +145
- Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-175) over the Padres (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 9 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-100)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-5, 3.74 ERA)
New York Mets (87-72) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +100
- Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Brewers (100) over the Mets (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)
Houston Astros (88-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Astros +155
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Astros 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-190) over the Astros (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (69-91) at Seattle Mariners (83-77)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 3
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-175) over the Athletics (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA)
Chicago White Sox (40-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 6, White Sox 2
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (90-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-79)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +145
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins (-175) over the Orioles (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA)
- Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)
Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Atlanta Braves (88-71)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Royals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (76-85) at Chicago Cubs (83-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -120
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds +100
- Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 5, Reds 3
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (100) over the Reds (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 7 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA)
