MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 29 Published 9:13 pm Saturday, September 28, 2024

Today’s MLB lineup should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the New York Mets squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check out our betting preview for the MLB’s action today.

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 29

Pittsburgh Pirates (76-85) at New York Yankees (93-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -200

Yankees -200 Moneyline Underdog: Pirates +165

Pirates +165 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 4, Pirates 3

Yankees 4, Pirates 3 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-200) over the Pirates (+165)

Yankees (-200) over the Pirates (+165) Total Pick: Under 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA)

Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.55 ERA) Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter (8-9, 4.26 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (82-79) at San Francisco Giants (80-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -125

Giants -125 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105

Cardinals +105 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Cardinals 4

Giants 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105)

Giants (-125) over the Cardinals (+105) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA)

Hayden Birdsong (5-5, 4.66 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Michael McGreevy (2-0, 2.4 ERA)

Get tickets for any MLB game this season at StubHub.

Tampa Bay Rays (80-81) at Boston Red Sox (80-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Red Sox -115

Red Sox -115 Moneyline Underdog: Rays -105

Rays -105 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Red Sox 6, Rays 5

Red Sox 6, Rays 5 Moneyline Pick: Red Sox (-105) over the Rays (-115)

Red Sox (-105) over the Rays (-115) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Red Sox Starter: Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA)

Quinn Priester (0-0, 0 ERA) Rays Starter: Ryan Pepiot (8-7, 3.64 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (94-67) at Washington Nationals (71-90)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies -175

Phillies -175 Moneyline Underdog: Nationals +145

Nationals +145 Total: 8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

8 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Nationals 4

Phillies 5, Nationals 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies (-175) over the Nationals (+145)

Phillies (-175) over the Nationals (+145) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA)

Jake Irvin (10-13, 4.22 ERA) Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola (13-8, 3.52 ERA)

Miami Marlins (61-100) at Toronto Blue Jays (74-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4

Blue Jays 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Marlins ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA)

Chris Bassitt (10-14, 4.16 ERA) Marlins Starter: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 3.81 ERA)

Watch MLB on Fubo and Apple TV+

Texas Rangers (76-84) at Los Angeles Angels (63-97)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Angels

Angels Moneyline Underdog: Rangers

Rangers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Angels 5, Rangers 4

Angels 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Angels () over the Rangers ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA)

Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 4.01 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-14, 3.98 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-68) at Arizona Diamondbacks (88-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -175

Diamondbacks -175 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +145

Padres +145 Total: 9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

9 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 5 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-175) over the Padres (+145)

Diamondbacks (-175) over the Padres (+145) Total Pick: Over 9 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (10-10, 4.8 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (5-5, 4.25 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (97-64) at Colorado Rockies (61-100)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 6, Rockies 5

Dodgers 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers () over the Rockies ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA)

Ryan Feltner (3-10, 4.66 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Landon Knack (3-5, 3.74 ERA)

New York Mets (87-72) at Milwaukee Brewers (93-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Brewers -120

Brewers -120 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +100

Mets +100 Total: 8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Brewers 5, Mets 4

Brewers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Brewers (100) over the Mets (-120)

Brewers (100) over the Mets (-120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Brewers Starter: Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA)

Colin Rea (12-5, 4.17 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-3, 3.08 ERA)

Houston Astros (88-73) at Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians -190

Guardians -190 Moneyline Underdog: Astros +155

Astros +155 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Astros 4

Guardians 5, Astros 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians (-190) over the Astros (+155)

Guardians (-190) over the Astros (+155) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA)

Nick Sandlin (8-0, 3.75 ERA) Astros Starter: Ryan Gusto (0-0, 0 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (69-91) at Seattle Mariners (83-77)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -175

Mariners -175 Moneyline Underdog: Athletics +145

Athletics +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under)

7.5 Runs (+100 to go over, -120 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Athletics 3

Mariners 5, Athletics 3 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-175) over the Athletics (+145)

Mariners (-175) over the Athletics (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (8-12, 3.33 ERA) Athletics Starter: Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.35 ERA)

Chicago White Sox (40-121) at Detroit Tigers (86-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 6, White Sox 2

Tigers 6, White Sox 2 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the White Sox ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA White Sox Starter: Jonathan Cannon (4-10, 4.37 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (90-71) at Minnesota Twins (82-79)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins -175

Twins -175 Moneyline Underdog: Orioles +145

Orioles +145 Total: 7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Orioles 4

Twins 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins (-175) over the Orioles (+145)

Twins (-175) over the Orioles (+145) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA)

Bailey Ober (12-8, 3.94 ERA) Orioles Starter: Albert Suarez (8-7, 3.74 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Atlanta Braves (88-71)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Royals

Royals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Royals 4

Braves 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Royals ()

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:20 PM ET

3:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA) Royals Starter: Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (76-85) at Chicago Cubs (83-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -120

Cubs -120 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +100

Reds +100 Total: 7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

7 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 5, Reds 3

Cubs 5, Reds 3 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (100) over the Reds (-120)

Cubs (100) over the Reds (-120) Total Pick: Over 7 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:20 PM ET

3:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Cubs Starter: Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA)

Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA) Reds Starter: Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.