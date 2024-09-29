Braves vs. Royals: Betting Preview for Sept. 29 Published 9:24 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

Atlanta Braves (88-71) will play the Kansas City Royals (85-76) at Truist Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 3:20 p.m. ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Matt Olson will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the year.

The Braves, at -250, are favored in this game, while the Royals are underdogs at +200. This contest’s over/under has been listed at 8.5. You can get +100 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Braves vs. Royals Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -250

Braves -250 Moneyline Underdog: Royals +200

Royals +200 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: +100, Under: -120)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.08 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander’s most recent appearance was on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton will try to build upon a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

He has had six appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 210 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .416 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Braves rank 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Atlanta is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (692 total).

The Braves rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Atlanta has a 3.48 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Braves have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.203).

