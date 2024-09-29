How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 4 with a free Fubo trial

Want to keep up with the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone

Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.

Matchup Time TV/Stream Odds
Denver Broncos at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Jets (-8)
Total: 39.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bears (-3)
Total: 40.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-2)
Total: 40		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Eagles (-1.5)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-3)
Total: 41		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Bengals (-4.5)
Total: 47.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Texans (-5.5)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 44.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: Cardinals (-3.5)
Total: 49		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. ET FOX | Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-10.5)
Total: 40.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Browns (-2.5)
Total: 36.5		 Bet on this game at BetMGM
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. ET CBS | Paramount+, Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 42		 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

