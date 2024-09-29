How to Watch the Braves vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 29 Published 10:05 am Sunday, September 29, 2024

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will square off against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. ET.

Braves vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves are fourth-best in MLB action with 210 total home runs.

Atlanta’s .416 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in baseball.

The Braves’ .243 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Braves rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Braves strike out 9 times per game, the No. 20 mark in MLB.

Atlanta has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.48).

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta’s pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.203).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (8-9 with a 4.08 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season.

The righty’s most recent appearance was on Friday, Sept. 20 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Morton has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Morton will try to pitch five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He’s averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2024 Marlins W 6-2 Away Max Fried Adam Oller 9/22/2024 Marlins W 5-4 Away Grant Holmes Darren McCaughan 9/24/2024 Mets W 5-1 Home Spencer Schwellenbach Luis Severino 9/27/2024 Royals W 3-0 Home Max Fried Brady Singer 9/28/2024 Royals W 2-1 Home Reynaldo López Seth Lugo 9/29/2024 Royals – Home Charlie Morton Alec Marsh 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Max Fried Sean Manaea 9/30/2024 Mets – Home Chris Sale David Peterson

