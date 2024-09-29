MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30
Published 9:12 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
The MLB schedule today, which includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves, should provide some fireworks.
Check out our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action today.
Email newsletter signup
Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30
New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 3.98 ERA)
New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Mets 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Mets ()
Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)
Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.