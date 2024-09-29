MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 30 Published 9:12 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

The MLB schedule today, which includes the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves, should provide some fireworks.

Check out our odds breakdown for the MLB’s action today.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 30

New York Mets (88-72) at Atlanta Braves (88-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -155

Braves -155 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +130

Mets +130 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Mets 4

Braves 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130)

Braves (-155) over the Mets (+130) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA)

Spencer Schwellenbach (8-7, 3.47 ERA) Mets Starter: Tylor Megill (4-5, 3.98 ERA)

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

4:40 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (18-3, 2.38 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (10-3, 2.9 ERA)

