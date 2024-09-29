SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 6 Published 9:18 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Who is the team to beat at the top of the SEC going into Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below fill you in on what you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s games.



SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

4-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 22nd

22nd Last Game Result: W 41-34 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Georgia

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

3-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: L 41-34 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Tennessee

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 103rd

103rd Last Game Result: W 25-15 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

No. 4: Texas

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1

5-0 | 11-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

122nd Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: Ole Miss

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

92nd Last Game Result: L 20-17 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: South Carolina

Current Record: 3-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

3-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 59th

59th Last Game Result: W 50-7 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: LSU

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 39th

39th Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 8: Missouri

Current Record: 4-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 53rd

53rd Last Game Result: W 30-27 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Oklahoma

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

4-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 61st

61st Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

3-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th

34th Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

No. 11: Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th

64th Last Game Result: W 21-17 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Missouri

Missouri Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

2-2 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 30th

30th Last Game Result: L 30-27 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Arkansas

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st

101st Last Game Result: L 21-17 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

No. 14: Florida

Current Record: 2-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

32nd Last Game Result: W 45-28 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: UCF

UCF Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

98th Last Game Result: L 27-21 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 24th

24th Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 6 Opponent: BYE

