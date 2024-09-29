Week 6 College Football Computer Picks & Predictions
Published 5:38 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
There are 49 Football Bowl Subdivision matchups on the Week 6 slate, with Auburn vs. Georgia among the best bets in terms of the total, according to our projections. For more tips, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Get computer predictions and insights for that game and more in the article below.
College Football Computer Picks – Best Spread Bets
Pick: Clemson +3.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Clemson by 14.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Washington +8.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Washington by 6.1 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Georgia -23.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Georgia by 36.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
Pick: Missouri +4.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Winner & Margin: Missouri by 3.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Oct. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
College Football Computer Picks – Best Total Bets
