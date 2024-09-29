Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Will Calvin Ridley cash his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans clash with the Miami Dolphins on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +275 (Bet $10 to win $27.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Ridley has eight receptions on 16 targets, with a team-leading 136 yards receiving (45.3 per game) and one TD.

In one of three games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch. He hasn’t, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Bet on Ridley’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 3 1 9 0

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.