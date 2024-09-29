Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans playing the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Monday at 7:30 PM ET), is Chigoziem Okonkwo a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo’s seven catches have turned into 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on seven occasions.

In one of three games this year, Okonkwo has a touchdown catch. He hasn’t, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 2 15 0

