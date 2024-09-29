Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 8:17 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024
DeAndre Hopkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans’ Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Hopkins’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 10 times and has eight catches for 90 yards (11.3 per reception) and one TD.
Email newsletter signup
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Hopkins (did not participate in practice, nir – rest) is on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
- No other receivers are on the injury list for the Titans.
Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: September 30, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5
- Total: 37 points
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Hopkins 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|10
|8
|90
|7
|1
|11.3
Hopkins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|7
|6
|73
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.