Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 8:17 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans’ Week 4 contest against the Miami Dolphins begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. Looking for Hopkins’ stats? Here’s everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 10 times and has eight catches for 90 yards (11.3 per reception) and one TD.

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Hopkins (did not participate in practice, nir – rest) is on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Titans.

Titans vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Day: September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins -2.5 Total: 37 points

Hopkins 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 8 90 7 1 11.3

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1

