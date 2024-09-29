Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

Will DeAndre Hopkins cash his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant numbers.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins has hauled in eight catches for 90 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 30 yards receiving.

Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Bet on Hopkins’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM today!

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1 1 8 0 Week 2 @Jets 2 1 9 0 Week 3 @Packers 7 6 73 1

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.