Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football in Week 4? Published 8:47 pm Sunday, September 29, 2024

The Tennessee Titans and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to play in a Week 4 matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday. Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown in this tilt? Let’s take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +3000 (Bet $10 to win $300.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine added 370 receiving yards on 28 grabs (45 targets) with three TDs last season. He averaged 28.5 yards per game.

In three of 13 games last year, Westbrook-Ikhine had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 1 33 0

